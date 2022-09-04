Ekta Express service to resume from Sept 7

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, September 3

In good news for those passengers who were upset by the withdrawal of the Ekta Express over a year ago, the railway authorities have decided to re-run Ekta Express, which was suspended over a year ago, again from Bhiwani to Kalka via Kalanaur, Rohtak, Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Ambala and Chandigarh from Wednesday (September 7).

Thousands of people of the state working in Chandigarh used to take this train everyday. They had to switch to other modes of transport when the train was suspended.

“The Ekta Express had only six coaches and it was operated by connecting with the Himalayan Queen in Panipat, which was cancelled during the Covid period. However, the railway authorities decided to withdraw it even after the pandemic subsided. Passengers affected by the decision called on me and demanded that the train facility be resumed. Thereafter, I raised the issue prominently before Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw who promised to run the train again,” said Dr Arvind Sharma, MP from Rohtak.

Sharma maintained the railway authorities had also added five more coaches to Ekta Express while accepting his demand. It would benefit thousands of passengers who had been facing a lot of inconvenience due to the discontinuation of this train. “The Ekta express will be flagged off at 5.30 am on September 7,” he added.

5 more coaches added

The Ekta Express had only six coaches and was operated by connecting it with the Himalayan Queen in Panipat. The Railways has now added five more coaches to it.