Elderly couple dies in accident

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, October 31

An elderly couple died in a road accident here this afternoon. A dumper truck hit the scooter they were riding near the bypass in Sector- 8.

The victims have been identified as Mohan Sharma (62) and his wife Vidhata Sharma (58). The couple had gone to meet someone in Sector- 86, said the police sources.

The accident took place around 1 pm when the couple were on their way to their house in Housing Board colony of Sector- 3. The victims succumbed to their injuries on their way to hospital. A case had been registered against the truck driver while a hunt had also been launched to nab the culprit, said a police official.