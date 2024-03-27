Election Commission unveils apps for voters, candidates

Chandigarh, March 26
Haryana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal said the Election Commission of India (ECI) has launched several mobile apps for the convenience of voters, political parties and contesting candidates in the run-up to Lok Sabha elections. These apps allow individuals to obtain information related to the election process and also resolve their issues.
Agarwal was presiding over a review meeting regarding election arrangements with department officers. He said to make the electoral process simple and convenient, the ECI had initiated not only offline but also online services. For example, if a young person of 18 years of age wants to register as a voter, they can apply online on the voter registration website. This facility is available till the nomination process for the Lok Sabha elections commences. Once the nomination process starts, it will be closed. The nomination process in Haryana will commence from April 29 till May 6.
Similarly, a new app called ‘C-Vigil’ has been launched by the Commission. Through this mobile app, any citizen can capture a photo or video if they notice any violation of the model code of conduct in order to report his/her complaint, which will be resolved by the election office within 100 minutes.
He said the ECI had created an app called ‘Candidate Nomination Application’ for filing nomination papers online. Any candidate can use this app to file his/her application online and deposit the security amount through online payment. Once the application is submitted, candidates can track the progress of their application using the ‘Suvidha Candidate App’. For returning officers, the Commission has developed software called ‘ENCORE’, which contains essential data of candidates. A portal called the ‘Affidavit Portal’ has been created to view the details of a candidate’s movable and immovable property and affidavits online. Similarly, through the ‘Booth’ app, the service of digitally identifying voters has been started. Voters can download their voter slip by linking their EPIC card with the Voter Help Line app.
The Voter Turnout app shows the number of votes cast in proportion to the total population. For the convenience of persons with disabilities, the Commission has launched the PwD app. Through this app, persons with disabilities can check their details such as name and voter identification card.
