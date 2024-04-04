Election Commission unveils ‘myth vs reality register’ to curb misinformation

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 3

Haryana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal today said to combat the spread of misinformation and uphold the integrity of the electoral process, the Election Commission (EC) has launched a ‘myth vs reality register’ as part of the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. It is a one-stop platform, available to the public on the official website of the Election Commission https://mythvsreality.eci.gov.in/. He said the introduction of the ‘myth vs reality register’ marked a significant milestone in the EC’s ongoing efforts to safeguard the electoral process from misinformation. It serves as a comprehensive repository of factual information to dispel myths and falsehoods circulating during the election period.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha