Election Commission unveils ‘myth vs reality register’ to curb misinformation

Chandigarh, April 3
Haryana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal today said to combat the spread of misinformation and uphold the integrity of the electoral process, the Election Commission (EC) has launched a ‘myth vs reality register’ as part of the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. It is a one-stop platform, available to the public on the official website of the Election Commission https://mythvsreality.eci.gov.in/. He said the introduction of the ‘myth vs reality register’ marked a significant milestone in the EC’s ongoing efforts to safeguard the electoral process from misinformation. It serves as a comprehensive repository of factual information to dispel myths and falsehoods circulating during the election period.
