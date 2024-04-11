Election notification to be issued on April 29

Chandigarh, April 10
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Haryana Anurag Agarwal today said the Election Department’s preparations for the Lok Sabha elections were complete and a notification in Haryana will be issued on April 29. Nomination papers can be filed by May 6. Voting in the state will take place on May 25 in the sixth phase.
Agarwal said the voters were the most crucial part of the electoral process, so it was their primary responsibility to vote impartially without any pressure. He emphasised that the Election Department was running a continuous campaign to educate voters and to increase voter turnout. In this series, the Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer of Faridabad took a unique initiative and administered the oath to more than 8.5 lakh people to vote.
Similarly, awareness campaigns are being conducted in other districts. Many districts have also created election icons at the district level, conveying the message of importance of voting and democracy to citizens, he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No evidence of India’s interference in poll: Canadian probe clears air
The Canadian government had set up Public Inquiry into Forei...
Supreme Court agrees to hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against arrest on urgent basis
High Court verdict upholding ED action based on ‘unreliable’...