Election-related survey phone calls annoy Rohtak residents

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, April 2

No major political party, except the BJP, has declared its candidates from Rohtak for Lok Sabha polls, but electors of this parliamentary constituency have started receiving survey phone calls asking them about their voting preferences in the upcoming elections.

The pre-recorded message says: “If the Lok Sabha elections are held today, which party would you vote for in Rohtak?” The voice message is repeated if one does not respond.

Several residents, including mediapersons, have received such calls, some of whom gave their opinion, while some didn’t. Some have also objected to the phone calls, describing it as a violation of their right to keep their opinion about their vote private.

“Local residents have been receiving survey phone calls for two days. No one knows who is conducting this survey, especially at a time when candidates of major political parties are yet to jump into the poll fray. I did not respond to the phone call the first time, but I received the same call again,” said Devinder, a local resident.

Another resident Dr Deepak Rathi said such unwanted phone calls should be banned by the Election Commission of India. “It is a violation of the fundamental right to vote,” he added.

The BJP has fielded its sitting MP Arvind Sharma from Rohtak while Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda has declared himself as the Congress nominee and has been carrying out campaigns. He reached Sampla today and sought support from people. He also visited the grain market to meet the farmers.

Talking to media, Deepender said he would contest from Rohtak and was confident that his candidature would be announced by the party high command soon. Asked about the rumour that he would not contest, he said: “I have been saying that I will contest the elections. I have been carrying out door-to-door canvassing for the past one year.”

