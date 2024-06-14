Election results would have been different sans AAP support: Gupta

Rohtak, June 13
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Haryana state president Dr Sushil Gupta has said the results of Lok Sabha elections in Haryana would have been different without the support of AAP as an alliance partner.
He was responding to a query about the BJP and Congress leaders of Haryana asserting that only their parties matter as no other party had a considerable mass base in the state.
Asked whether the AAP would join hands with the Congress and other INDI Alliance parties in the Assembly elections as well, Gupta maintained that the decision in this regard would be taken by the party’s national leadership.
The AAP leader accused the BJP government in the state for not taking any flood-control measures.
“The Haryana government has not taken any lesson from last year’s flood fury which had caused widespread damage to life, crops and property in the state,” he remarked.
