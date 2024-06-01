Election staff given training to count ballot papers in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 31

Staff members assigned the duty of counting of votes for the Karnal Lok Sabha elections and the Karnal Assembly byelections were imparted training of counting of ballot papers on Friday. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Vivek Chaudhary, CEO, Zila Parishad, imparted the training to counting supervisers, counting assistants and micro-observers related to electronically transmitted postal ballot system (ETPBS), as well as postal ballots of employees.

Uttam Singh, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer, said the counting would begin at 8 am and counting of postal ballots would be conducted first. “We have made adequate arrangements of scanners at counting centres,” said Singh.

While addressing the counting staff during the training session at Dr Mangalsen auditorium, he directed them to ensure their presence at the counting centres by 6 am. No one is allowed to bring mobile phones or any electronic devices into the counting centres. He also mentioned that the entire counting process would be videographed to ensure that it was conducted fairly and transparently.

A scanning table would be installed for the scanning of ETPBS and postal ballots. As much as 500 postal ballots would be counted on one table, he said, adding that second randomisation and training of employees assigned to counting duties would be completed 24 hours before the counting date. For the counting, one Assistant Returning Officer (ARO), one counting superviser, two counting assistants and one micro-observer will be on duty.

The District Election Officer said the Karnal Parliamentary Constituency had a total of 5,473 service voters. This includes service voters assigned to counting duties and other employee voters, so separate nodal officers had been appointed.

