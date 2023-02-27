Electric poles without lights

RESIDENTS have been facing inconvenience due to the lack of streetlights on the Sai Dham road (Tigaon road) in Sector 86 here. Even after a year of the installation of electric poles, the local authorities have failed to make these functional. The road, which offers access to many colonies and residential societies, lies in darkness, leading to accidents, thefts and other crimes.

Ranmik Chahal, Faridabad

Inadequate number of garbage bins in Ambala

ONE of the main reasons behind the proliferation of garbage dumps along roads is the lack of garbage bins here. Black garbage bags from house kitchens can be seen dumped along the Defence Colony-Kalarheri road. The authorities concerned must address the problem at the earliest. Colonel RD Singh (retd), Ambala

Kaithal road in bad condition

THE condition of a road connecting the Titram turn with Deoban village in Kaithal district is poor. It is narrow and riddled with potholes, making rides bumpier for commuters and causing accidents. This is perhaps due to the poor quality of repairs carried out by the MC authorities. Kuldeep Kundu Titram, Kaithal

