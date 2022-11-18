Electric Vehicle Policy notified

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 17

The Haryana Government has notified the Electric Vehicle Policy under which 12 schemes have been made live.

12 schemes live on website Twelve schemes have been made live on the website www.investharyana.in. Eligible buyers can visit the website, check details and apply for incentives within 45 days from the date the portal has been made live.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Industries and Commerce Department Anand Mohan Sharan said the aim was to promote the manufacturing of electric vehicles and their components in the state.

He stated that with the formulation of this policy, research and development in the field of electric vehicles would be encouraged. In addition to strengthening the infrastructure, provisions had been made in the policy to reduce the upfront cost of electric vehicles. In this, the buyers of hybrid EVs would also get incentive.

Under the policy, 12 schemes had been made live on the website www.investharyana.in. This included Purchase Incentive for Buyers, Charging and Battery Swapping Station Scheme, Net SGST Reimbursement Scheme, Capital Subsidy Scheme, Employment Generation Subsidy Scheme, Electricity Duty Exemption Scheme, Stamp Duty Reimbursement Scheme, Patent Fee Reimbursement Scheme, R & D Incentives, Human Capacity Building Excellence Centre of Excellence Scheme, Seed and Conversion Fund Scheme, and Water Treatment Incentive Scheme.

All eligible buyers willing to take advantage could visit the website, check details and might apply for incentives within 45 days from the date the portal had been made live, said Sharan.