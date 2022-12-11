Electricity lines not shifted, ‘oxy van’ project in a limbo

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 10

Even after nine months of the deposition of Rs 9 crore for the shifting of seven high-tension (HT) power lines of 33KV and 11KV, the wires have not been shifted. This has proved to be a significant hurdle in the development of ‘oxy van’ (oxygen forest) on 75 acres of the Forest Department in Sector 4 here.

The district administration has set December as the fresh deadline for the completion of the work. On World Environment Day in 2021, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had launched the ‘oxy van’ project in Karnal. So far, 4,000 small plants and 2,000 different varieties of trees have been planted along a stretch of about 2 km. The remaining 2 km stretch is yet to be developed.

“The major area of the project cannot be developed as the electric poles and wires are yet to be shifted from the project land. We deposited Rs 9 crore in the UHBVN office in February for the shifting of HT wires but the work has still not been done,” said Jai Kumar, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO).

Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav reviewed the progress of the project two days ago and instructed the UHBVN officials to shift the power lines by the end of December. As per sources, the Forest Department did not give right of way for shifting the HT wires due to which the work got delayed.

“I have reviewed the project and have directed the officials concerned to complete the work by the end of December, so that the remaining work on the ‘oxy van’ project could be easily done,” said DC Yadav.

Anil Kumar, XEN (Construction), UHBVN, said the process of shifting the power lines was underway and they were hopeful of meeting the deadline.