Electricity poles hang Precariously in Panchkula

It is intriguing that Panchkula Power Corporation continues to turn a blind eye to the twin precariously hanging electricity poles (bearing number 28 & 29) on the main dividing road between Sector 7-8 (NH-73) for the past several months. Sadly, yet strangely, these high-risk prone electricity poles have not been replaced despite making all out efforts. Will the city administration urgently rise to the occasion and remove that pole.

Kumar Gupt, Panchkula

Insects feed on tree as MC looks the other way

Lovely trees in a park in front of the main market in Sector 9, which have been providing shade, oxygen, greenery for the last 25 years have fallen prey to negligence on the part of the corporation. The trees are drying and white insects which have been encircled in the picture are eating the logs of trees. It takes years to grow and mature a full-fledged tree but negligence can cause destruction. No proper and scientific treatment has been done. If no care and caution is observed the insect may spread to other areas. The reason of this kind of happening is lack of checks and monitoring on the part of senior officers of the corporation.

Gian P Kansal, Ambala City

Power bill being sent on average basis

It is regrettable that UHBVN Ltd is not resolving the problems of its power consumers on time and causing unnecessary trouble to them. The meter of my domestic electricity connection number 9881520000 located at House No. 112 in Sector 12, Karnal, was replaced last year but since then, despite repeated requests, the electricity bill is coming at an average rate instead of the actual meter reading. Apart from this, I had also submitted an application bearing number L13-721-457 for reduction of electricity load of my meter on July 26, 2021 and its processing fee of Rs 75 was also deposited but till now this load has not been reduced. Therefore, UHBVN limited is requested to pay attention to this and reduce my electricity load immediately and update the meter reading in the record and send the electricity bill according to the actual meter reading. Shakti Singh, Karnal

