Electrocuted by power line, labourer suffers grave injuries

Faridabad, June 8
A construction worker at a house in Sector 3 here suffered severe burn injuries after he came in contact with a high tension (HT) power line passing overhead today. He was admitted to a hospital and is in a critical condition.
Shintoo (30), a resident of Bhatia colony, had to start the work of false ceiling and POP (Plaster of Paris) in the room under construction on the second floor of the house. He got electrocuted when he was attempting to take measures with the help of a metaled measuring tape. Shintoo got severely burnt within a few seconds and was referred to the Safudrjung Hospital in Delhi. The electrocution— which led to sharp fluctuations in the voltage in the power line— resulted in the damage of the electrical equipment and gadgets in at least four households located in the vicinity.
While this is the first such incident in the colony this year, three persons had died and one other had been injured in an incident that took place in 2022, according to the local residents.
Holding the department of Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (HVPN) responsible for the incident, Subhash Lamba, president of the Sector 3 Resident Welfare Association, said the authorities concerned had failed to remove or shift the 66 KV power lines passing over the houses in the colony, despite the demand being raised by the residents over the decade.
Claiming that while electrocution incidents had taken lives of around 12 persons in the past decade, he said the department had failed to take up the shifting of the lines despite all clearances and payment of the fees by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, which had carved the colony under the HT lines in 1990’s, he said. The residents later met the cabinet minister Mool Chand Sharma for his intervention on the matter.
