Electronic enforcement devices on Gurugram, Faridabad highways

Chandigarh, February 15

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said the state government had decided to place electronic enforcement devices at high-risk and high density corridors on the national and state highways and at critical junctions in Faridabad district. The state government has also decided to install these devices in Gurugram as well.

While presiding over a meeting regarding setting up of modalities to implement the provision of Section 136 A of the Motor Vehicle Act as per the orders of the Supreme Court today, the Chief Secretary directed the officers to hire experts to assess the requirement of electronic devices such as speed camera, closed circuit television camera, speed gun, body wearable camera, dashboard camera, automatic number plate recognition and weight in machine to monitor and check road accidents on the national and state highways.

The experts will assist the state holder departments to identify the junctions where there are chances of over speeding of vehicles and accident-prone areas.

The Chief Secretary directed all stakeholders departments to complete the procedure and submit the progress report to the Transport Commissioner by March 7, in a time bound manner and further directed the officers to submit the final report by March 14.

The electronic enforcement device should be placed in such a manner so as not to cause any obstruction, line-of-sight issues or interruption in traffic flow.

Kaushal was apprised at the meeting that all challans should be issued under rule 167 in an electronic form using auto-generation of challan through the electronic monitoring. Besides this, fixed and dynamic speed limit signs will also be used to notify the speed limits on the road sections during adverse weather conditions.