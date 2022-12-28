Eligible persons to get BPL cards after data rectification: Dy CM

Chandigarh, December 27
Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said no eligible person in the state would be deprived of a below poverty line (BPL) card, and if any individual wanted to change his eligibility, he could get it rectified by submitting an affidavit to the Additional Deputy Commissioner of his district concerned.
Chautala said according to the data of the Parivar Pehchan Number database, by December 20, 30,38,942 families had been verified to have income less than Rs 1.80 lakh and were included for issuing the BPL ration cards.
He gave this information while responding to a question raised by Shishpal Singh Keharwala and Amit Sihag during the winter session of the Vidhan Sabha here today.
Members complained that discrepancies had crept into the data inadvertently, following which a number of beneficiaries had not been included in the list of the eligible persons. Also, the MLAs said the public was forced to run around to get these rectified, leading to inconvenience.
In reply to another question, Health Minister Anil Vij said a pension of Rs 2,500 per month would be provided to the patients suffering from rare diseases, including Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy in the state.
Replying to a question by Congress MLA Varun Chaudhry, the Cooperation Minister said former Ratia MLA, Ravinder Baliala, had been nominated the chairperson, while Vijay Badgujar from Bhiwani had been nominated vice-chairperson, while three members had been nominated.
To a question by Congress MLA Kiran Choudhry, Education Minister Kanwar Pal said during 2020-21, the Higher Education Department had provided scholarship to 83,834 students belonging to the Scheduled Castes category. Apart from this, the payment of scholarship to the remaining 11,218 students had not yet been done due to incomplete data.
He said verified claims of 192 students of Government College, Ateli, Mahendergarh, were received on the portal and would be paid in the next seven days. He said the delay in payment was due to procedural lapses in application and the verification of claims, adding that the complaint of closure of the portal would be investigated. — TNS
On the sidelines
‘GOVERNMENT OF PORTALS’
To a question on scholarships, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the present government was working only through portals. “Where is the need of a minister when the portal has to do everything? All portals are failing,” he added.
Panel ANNOUNCED for SCS
To a question by Congress legislator Varun Chaudhry, the state government announced the constitution of the Haryana State Commission for Scheduled Castes. The MLA said it took the government eight years and one question to constitute it. “There are other commissions awaiting constitution, including the Safai Karamchari Ayog, which should also be done,” he said.
MILLET KHEER SERVED
Food prepared from millets, that was first served in the Parliament, was served at the Haryana Vidhan Sabha. Little millet sweet potato kheer, ragi halwa, bajra roti, browntop millet sweet potato, barnyard moong khichri and kodo millet pulao were some of the major dishes served to members of the Assembly.
