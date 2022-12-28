 Eligible persons to get BPL cards after data rectification: Dy CM : The Tribune India

ASSEMBLY IN session

Eligible persons to get BPL cards after data rectification: Dy CM

Eligible persons to get BPL cards after data rectification: Dy CM

Dushyant Chautala, Deputy CM



Chandigarh, December 27

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said no eligible person in the state would be deprived of a below poverty line (BPL) card, and if any individual wanted to change his eligibility, he could get it rectified by submitting an affidavit to the Additional Deputy Commissioner of his district concerned.

Chautala said according to the data of the Parivar Pehchan Number database, by December 20, 30,38,942 families had been verified to have income less than Rs 1.80 lakh and were included for issuing the BPL ration cards.

He gave this information while responding to a question raised by Shishpal Singh Keharwala and Amit Sihag during the winter session of the Vidhan Sabha here today.

Members complained that discrepancies had crept into the data inadvertently, following which a number of beneficiaries had not been included in the list of the eligible persons. Also, the MLAs said the public was forced to run around to get these rectified, leading to inconvenience.

In reply to another question, Health Minister Anil Vij said a pension of Rs 2,500 per month would be provided to the patients suffering from rare diseases, including Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy in the state.

Replying to a question by Congress MLA Varun Chaudhry, the Cooperation Minister said former Ratia MLA, Ravinder Baliala, had been nominated the chairperson, while Vijay Badgujar from Bhiwani had been nominated vice-chairperson, while three members had been nominated.

To a question by Congress MLA Kiran Choudhry, Education Minister Kanwar Pal said during 2020-21, the Higher Education Department had provided scholarship to 83,834 students belonging to the Scheduled Castes category. Apart from this, the payment of scholarship to the remaining 11,218 students had not yet been done due to incomplete data.

He said verified claims of 192 students of Government College, Ateli, Mahendergarh, were received on the portal and would be paid in the next seven days. He said the delay in payment was due to procedural lapses in application and the verification of claims, adding that the complaint of closure of the portal would be investigated. — TNS

On the sidelines

‘GOVERNMENT OF PORTALS’

To a question on scholarships, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the present government was working only through portals. “Where is the need of a minister when the portal has to do everything? All portals are failing,” he added.

Panel ANNOUNCED for SCS

To a question by Congress legislator Varun Chaudhry, the state government announced the constitution of the Haryana State Commission for Scheduled Castes. The MLA said it took the government eight years and one question to constitute it. “There are other commissions awaiting constitution, including the Safai Karamchari Ayog, which should also be done,” he said.

MILLET KHEER SERVED

Food prepared from millets, that was first served in the Parliament, was served at the Haryana Vidhan Sabha. Little millet sweet potato kheer, ragi halwa, bajra roti, browntop millet sweet potato, barnyard moong khichri and kodo millet pulao were some of the major dishes served to members of the Assembly.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Nasal covid vaccine to cost Rs 800 at private hospitals, Rs 325 at govt ones

2
Haryana

Gangster’s wife elected Zila Parishad chief in Haryana’s Rohtak

3
Brand Connect

ACV Keto Gummies {Shocking US & CA Customer Reviews Exposed} Supreme Keto ACV Gummies Lose Weight or West Money?

4
Punjab

Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

5
Entertainment

Sheezan Khan breaks down on hearing about Tunisha Sharma’s funeral; his mother, sister attend actress’ last rites

6
Entertainment

'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy

7
Delhi

Delhi colder than Dharamsala, Nainital; Fog blots out sun in parts of Haryana, Punjab, west UP

8
World

As Putin ‘critic’ Pavel Antov, friend die under suspicious circumstances in Odisha, police begin probe

9
Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Police evacuate Hyatt Regency hotel following hoax bomb threat

10
Punjab

Punjab Police seize loaded RPG, rocket launcher; arrest 3 module members in investigation of Sirhali RPG attack case

Don't Miss

View All
Nuh’s report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Haryana Haryana session

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Punjab

Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

40,000 winged guests at Harike
Punjab

40,000 winged guests at Harike in Tarn Taran district

Dense fog at many places as intense cold conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

‘Sushant Singh Rajput didn’t die by suicide, I saw fracture marks’, claims man who performed autopsy
Entertainment

'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy

Tourism industry in Himachal pins hopes on snowfall on weekend
Himachal

Tourism industry in Himachal pins hopes on snowfall on weekend

Year that made Messi
Features Looking back 2022

Year that made Messi the greatest !

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict
Features Looking back 2022

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Top News

Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu

2 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter in Jammu's Sidhra area

The terrorists are intercepted near Tawi bridge as they were...

Nearly 4,900 flights cancelled in US due to deadly winter storm

Nearly 4,900 flights cancelled in US due to deadly winter storm

More than 60 people have so far been reported dead as a resu...

3 Indian-Americans die after falling in frozen lake in Arizona

3 Indian-Americans die after falling in frozen lake in Arizona

The incident occurs on December 26 at Woods Canyon Lake in C...

22-year-old social media influencer found hanging at her Chhattisgarh house

22-year-old social media influencer found hanging at her Chhattisgarh house

Police suspect suicide

5 of family charred to death in UP

5 of family charred to death in UP

As per the initial report the fire starts from a stove


Cities

View All

Hotel manager among two held in Amritsar after video goes viral

Hotel manager among two held in Amritsar after video goes viral

40,000 winged guests at Harike in Tarn Taran district

Looking Back 2022: Amritsar district sportspersons prove their mettle in national, international events

Nagar kirtan taken out from Akal Takht to mark Guru Gobind Singh's parkash purab

Posing as cops, gang of 4 used 'nakas' to rob commuters in Batala

4 snatch car in Mohali, 7th incident in 40 days

4 snatch car in Mohali, 7th incident in 40 days

PGI, Panjab University among 9 put on notice for flouting waste management norms

Covid readiness assessed at Chandigarh hospitals during mock drill

Mock Drill: Chetan Singh Jouramajra takes stock of Mohali’s Covid readiness

Haryana prepared to deal with any situation: Anil Vij

Cheating in exams plague-like pandemic: HC

Cheating in exams plague-like pandemic: Delhi High Court

Delhi colder than Dharamsala, Nainital; Fog blots out sun in parts of Haryana, Punjab, west UP

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

BJP names Rekha Gupta as its candidate for Delhi mayoral poll

Badhra block samiti member found dead in Gurugram

Resurvey ordered in areas where anomalies suspected

High-tension power wires too close for comfort near Pathankot Chowk

Cane procurement, payment reviewed

March held to seek relief for Latifpura demolition-hit

With Mann's oath-taking, Nawanshahr dist remained in spotlight

Smart City in making: Rs 146-crore spent, Rs 784-crore works in progress in Ludhiana

Smart City in making: Rs 146-crore spent, Rs 784-crore works in progress in Ludhiana

Bomb scare at Hyatt Regency Ludhiana

Enforcement Directorate raids milk plant, offices of liquor contractor Channi Bajaj

Hold F&CC meeting at earliest: Councillors

5 illegal constructions razed in Ludhiana

Patiala MC to rejuvenate Rajindra Lake

Patiala MC to rejuvenate Rajindra Lake

Leadership initiative: Student dons roles of DC, SSP for a day

2 schools in Patiala fined for charging excess fee

Punjabi University, Patiala to complete study on farm stir