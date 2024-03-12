Elvish Yadav apologises to YouTuber, ends dispute

Gurugram, March 11
Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav has resolved the dispute with YouTuber Sagar Thakur by apologising to him. Yadav shared a photo with Sagar on his social media account and wrote “brotherhood on top” in the caption. The police, however, said they were still waiting for Elvish to join the investigation.
In a video that came out on March 8, Yadav was seen thrashing and slapping Thakur. In a complaint to the police, Thakur had accused Elvish of threatening to kill him. An FIR had been registered against Elvish at the Sector 53 police station.
While the demand for arresting Yadav was trending on X, the Gurugram police had issued a notice to him to join the investigation. Meanwhile, Elvish shared a clarification video in which he claimed that the entire incident was pre-planned by Sagar. Elvish had said that Sagar had threatened to burn his family alive and after which he got angry.
Now, in this matter, Bigg Boss fame Elvish Yadav shared a video from his social media handle and also apologised. SHO Rajender Kumar said the notice for joining probe had been served. A probe was underway and action would be taken as per law, he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini to replace Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana Chief Minister
This also marks the end of BJP and former Deputy Chief Minis...
It’s early Holi for Pakistani refugees in India as govt notifies CAA; say 'will finally be called Indian citizens'
Pakistan Hindu refugees around the country celebrate as govt...
Surendra Singh Yadav is new Chandigarh DGP
A 1997-batch IPS officer of the AGMUT cadre, Yadav has been ...