Elvish Yadav apologises to YouTuber, ends dispute

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 11

Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav has resolved the dispute with YouTuber Sagar Thakur by apologising to him. Yadav shared a photo with Sagar on his social media account and wrote “brotherhood on top” in the caption. The police, however, said they were still waiting for Elvish to join the investigation.

In a video that came out on March 8, Yadav was seen thrashing and slapping Thakur. In a complaint to the police, Thakur had accused Elvish of threatening to kill him. An FIR had been registered against Elvish at the Sector 53 police station.

While the demand for arresting Yadav was trending on X, the Gurugram police had issued a notice to him to join the investigation. Meanwhile, Elvish shared a clarification video in which he claimed that the entire incident was pre-planned by Sagar. Elvish had said that Sagar had threatened to burn his family alive and after which he got angry.

Now, in this matter, Bigg Boss fame Elvish Yadav shared a video from his social media handle and also apologised. SHO Rajender Kumar said the notice for joining probe had been served. A probe was underway and action would be taken as per law, he added.

