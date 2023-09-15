Chandigarh, September 15
The mortal remains of Major Ashish Dhonchak, who was killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, reached Haryana's Panipat where the last rites will be held on Friday.
The mortal remains of Colonel Manpreet Singh, who was also killed in the gunfight, have been brought here and are expected to reach his home in Mullanpur in Mohali district shortly, sources said.
Major Dhonchak had planned to shift to a new house in Panipat in October. The family had been living in a rented accommodation. The Major's mortal remains reached his Panipat home in an Army vehicle.
Scores of people turned up on Friday at the residence of Dhonchak.
His family members were inconsolable as the body reached his Panipat home.
The body is being taken to the cremation ground in an army vehicle and the last rites will be conducted shortly.
At Colonel Manpreet Singh's house in Mullanpur, there was a steady stream of mourners. The families of the Army officer were inconsolable.
His wailing mother was seen waiting at the doorstep for her son's mortal remains.
A third-generation soldier, Singh leaves behind his mother, wife, a two-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son.
Dhonchak's family includes his wife, a two-year-old daughter and three sisters.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Section 144 imposed in Nuh as Congress MLA Mamman Khan to be produced in court
The Haryana police had arrested Mamman Khan in connection wi...
Emotional scenes witnessed as mortal remains of Major Dhonchak reach Panipat; Mohali colonel's family awaits his body
Scores of people turn up at the residence of Dhonchak
4 killed as service lift falls at under-construction society in Greater Noida
5 other workers suffer injuries and are hospitalised
Indian-American Congressman Krishnamoorthi urges Seattle Police to investigate Jhaanvi's death seriously
Jaahnavi Kandula's death was a horrible tragedy, and the sca...
Israeli and Australian diplomats mark Hindi Diwas by reciting Kabir's dohas, delivering Bollywood dialogues
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds the efforts as heartwarmi...