Empanelled officers to probe cases of Group A,B staff

Chandigarh, December 6
The Haryana Government has decided that inquiry cases of charged officers of Group A and B shall be entrusted to the existing empanelled inquiry officers, who have not completed the age of 70 years up to the date of issuance of the instruction dated March 15, 2022.
Sharing more information in this regard, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said a letter in this regard had been sent to all Administrative Secretaries, heads of departments, Managing Directors, heads of boards, corporations, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, and Registrar of universities. The above mentioned directions shall be followed by all concerned till the empanelment of new inquiry officers in true letter and spirit, he added.
