Emphasis on making people self-reliant: CM

Chandigarh, March 8
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the main goal of the government is to uplift the poorest of the poor. This time, the Budget has focused on uplifting those at the bottom of the pyramid. Using Parivar Pehchan Patra, the government is implementing new schemes.
30 Lakh to benefit
- Now, every family in the income group of less than Rs1.8 lakh will get the benefit of Ayushman Bharat scheme
- So far, 15.5 lakh people used to come under this scheme, but now, 28-30 lakh people are likely to benefit
This was stated by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while addressing a press conference after presenting the state Budget in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha today.
The Chief Minister, who also holds the portfolio of Finance Minister, said that this Budget has been introduced in the direction of improving the system. “Instead of offering freebies to the eligible person, emphasis will be given on making them atma-nirbhar (self-reliant). This is in the interest of the country and the people,” he said.
As per Parivar Pehchan Patra data, 29 per cent of families are from the Scheduled Caste and 34.5 per cent are from backward classes. They have income less than Rs 1.8 lakh. The percentage of SC and BC is 20 and 27 per cent respectively of the total population. At first, the government has set a target to improve the standard of living of these families.
He said that now every family in the income group of less than Rs 1.8 lakh would get the benefit of the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Till now, about 15.5 lakh people used to come under this scheme, but now, 28 to 30 lakh people are likely to get the benefit.
