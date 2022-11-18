Employees oppose plan to privatise LIC

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, November 17

The 33rd general conference of the Northern Zone Insurance Employees Association (NZIEA), affiliated to the All-India Insurance Employees Association (AIIEA), was held at Rohtak recently.

Allegation The government move to sell 3.5 per cent shares of the LIC by listing it on the stock exchange aimed at its privatisation

Addressing the conference, the employees’ leaders pointed out that the government’s move to sell 3.5 per cent shares of the LIC by listing it on the stock exchange was aimed at its privatisation.

“The insurance workers and crores of policyholders across the country will never allow the government’s plan to succeed,” they said.

The three-day event began with a rally of insurance workers, during which they raised slogans against the Central Government for its alleged anti-people stance on crucial issues like privatisation, disinvestment, unemployment, inflation, health, education, anarchy and communalism.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Professor Surjit Majumdar said the Union Government was working against the interests of

the working class and farmers; and favouring corporate houses.

The open session of the conference was addressed by former AIIEA president Amanullah Khan, current president V Ramesh, general secretary Shrikant Mishra, vice-president Anil Bhatnagar and CITU state executive member Surendra Malik.

Meanwhile, delegates from Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Chandigarh participated

in the event.