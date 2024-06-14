Employees regularised in 2014 entitled to promotion: Chief Secy

Chandigarh, June 13
The Haryana Government has decided that employees regularised under the regularisation policies of 2014 will be entitled to promotions. However, these promotions will be subject to the outcome of the pending special leave petitions (SLPs) in the Supreme Court.
Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad has issued instructions to all Administrative Secretaries and Heads of the Departments in this regard.
The Supreme Court, through interim orders dated February 6, 2024, in the case titled "Madan Singh and others Vs State of Haryana and another,” along with various other SLPs, directed that the promotions of employees regularised under the 2014 policy will be subject to the outcome of these appeals.
