Gurugram: Employees set bus on fire in Manesar; 123 arrested, let off on bail

Gurugram, March 29
High drama prevailed in the industrial hub IMT, Manesar, today as protesting employees of a company set a bus on fire.
Protesting for their demands, the workers, along with others, blocked the entry of other employees despite Section 144 being imposed there. Later, the police managed the situation and nabbed 123 workers, including 70 women. All were let off on bail after joining investigation.
The workers have been staging protest for the past few days, demanding the return of sacked workers outside of JNS Instruments Limited, a manufacturer of parts for Maruti, located in Sector 3, IMT, Manesar.
