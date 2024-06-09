Employees to intensify drive to get Old Pension Scheme restored

Kurukshetra, June 8
Demanding the restoration of Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in the state, the Pension Bahali Sangharsh Samiti, has threatened to hold a rally in Panchkula and gherao the CM’s residence in Chandigarh on September 1.
After the meeting of the state executive body of the samiti in Kaithal, its state president, Vijender Dhariwal, said the government employees had been struggling to get the Old Pension Scheme restored, but the government had not taken any appropriate step in this regard. It had been decided to intensify the struggle.
The state president said, “The government is creating problems for itself by not restoring the Old Pension Scheme, which has led to resentment among the employees. The vote for the OPS campaign run by the samiti during the Lok Sabha election has proved effective. The government still has the time and it can restore the OPS, else the employees will continue to protest till the OPS is restored. The employees have decided go for a do-or-die battle with the government for the restoration of pension”
“A strategy has been chalked out after holding a meeting with the district bodies and state body. It has been decided that OPS conferences and protest marches will be held in all districts of the state between July 1 and August 10. Memorandums will be submitted to the Chief Minister through the Deputy Commissioners across the state,” he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi pays tribute at Mahatma Gandhi memorial ahead of swearing-in this evening
Modi is set to begin his third straight term as prime minist...
Modi 3.0 swearing-in today, rat-hole miners, Parl labour among invitees
Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt all set to host an 8,000-strong...
Sonia to head CPP again, CWC favours Rahul as LoP
Kharge’s leadership, ‘Bharat jodo yatras’ come in for praise