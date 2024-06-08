Employees write to CM, call for meeting to discuss demands

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, June 7

Employees belonging to the Sarv Karamchari Sangh (SKS) Haryana are up in arms against the state government for its alleged apathy towards their demands.

They have now written to the Chief Minister, urging him to initiate a dialogue on their demands, failing which they would be holding a state-level meeting of the SKS on June 15 and 16 to decide their next course of action.

"The state government is constantly ignoring demands of the employees despite being given memorandum many times in this regard. The entire working class is upset as it has not fulfilled even a single main demand of the employees in the last 10 years. It is adding to employees' woes by constantly taking up new experiments," said Dharambir Phogat, state president of the SKM.

He said the government had not framed any policy in the past decade to regularise the services of employees on contract. He said the government was playing with the future of the youth by making temporary recruitments through Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam. "A large number of government posts are vacant in various departments but no efforts are being made to fill them," he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rohtak