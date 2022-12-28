Empower sarpanches, demand MLAs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 27

The issue of empowering sarpanches by allowing them power to spend up to Rs 20 lakh dominated the proceedings of the zero hour during the ongoing winter session of the Haryana Vidhan sabha here today.

Members of the House, including Jogi Ram Sihag, Jagbir Malik and Balraj Kundu, pointed out that the present limit of Rs 2 lakh was not enough and this expenditure limit to carry out development works should be restored to Rs 20 lakh.

“Instead of increasing the powers of the panchayat and sarpanches, the government the reducing these,” Sihag said, adding this was done as officials were authorised to carry out sanction of works because the elections had been delayed in the state.

Malik, too, said the sarpanches should be given more powers while Kundu said the integrity of the sarpanches should not be doubted.

To this, Panchayat and Development Minister Devender Babli said nobody was doubting the sarpanches. “Their powers have not been curtailed.