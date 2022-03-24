Empowered panel to monitor working of departments

Chandigarh, March 23
The working of the administrative departments in Haryana has come under scanner, with the state government constituting an empowered committee to monitor and review their working.
To be headed by Chief Secretary, the committee will consist of Additional Chief Secretary, Finance and Planning, and Principal Secretary, General Administration.
“The committee will review the working of government departments by arranging periodical assessment,” an official order said. —
