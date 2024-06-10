Empty buckets in hands, locals protest in Sonepat

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, June 9

Enraged over the water scarcity for the last one month, residents of Dev Nagar, Sonepat, protested against the Municipal Corporation today with empty buckets in their hands. They raised slogans and demanded potable water supply in their areas.

Kavita, a resident of Dev Nagar said there had been an acute shortage of water supply in four-five streets of Dev Nagar for the last one month.

“People are facing a lot of problems as the submersible pumps draw saline water which can’t be used for drinking,” she said. People are forced to get water from here and there to quench their thirst in this scorching heat, she said.

She said they had not been getting the water supply for the past one month. Some officials said that the supply would be ensured at night, so people waited whole night to get water, but to no avail, she said.

Another protesting woman Shashi Bala said all water pipes and sewers had been laid down freshly but supply was badly hit, she said.

We have raised issues with the officials concerned several times and given written complaints, but to no avail, said Shashi.

The protesting women said they had been facing water issues for the last five years.

They lamented that even when the water was supplied, it was very dirty.

