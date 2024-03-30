Encroached land along national highway-44 in Karnal to be converted into green belt

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 29

A strip of land, which was encroached by people, along the National highway-44 on the outskirts of Karnal city now will be transformed into a lush green belt. The Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has chalked out a plan in this regard. The authorities said encroachments had already been removed and work was underway to create a vibrant recreational area, replete with a pathway, lush plantation and designated sports grounds.

Rs 5-crore project A pathway for walking, gazebo, seating area, volleyball court, basketball court, skating rink and cricket practice nets will also be developed on the planned green belt, catering to the needs of budding sportspersons of the area.

As per an estimate, around Rs 5 crore would be incurred on this project

This stretch along Kambopura village was lying neglected and some people had encroached upon the land. The KMC got the encroachments removed and chalked out a plan to develop the green belt.

“As per an estimate, around Rs 5 crore would be incurred on this project, the design of which is being prepared by an agency,” said Satish Sharma, XEN, KMC.

The authorities claimed that once the model code of conduct is over, the tender process would be initiated.

“After visiting the site, I asked the agency to prepare a design, which is being prepared. Once the design is approved, it will be sent to the higher authorities. It will be developed as a lush green belt along the NH-44,” said Abhishek Meena, Commissioner, KMC.

“This project aims to rejuvenate the land, which was earlier encroached upon. It will also increase the green space in the city’s vicinity,” he added.

A walking pathway, seating area, volleyball court, basketball court, cricket practice nets, skating rink, gazebo will also be developed on this belt, catering to the needs of budding sportspersons of the area. “These facilities are expected to provide opportunities for physical activity and social interaction,” the Commissioner added. He expressed enthusiasm about the positive impact it would create and said it would enhance the city’s infrastructure and promote a healthier lifestyle among residents, he added.

