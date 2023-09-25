Encroachment of parking spaces in Hisar

PARKING space in the Police Lines Area (PLA) Market in Hisar has been encroached upon by vendors. The market, one of the busiest places in the town, draws a huge number of people every evening. Even though the parking space was earmarked by the authorities, the encroachment by vendors allows only a few cars to be parked in the market. Visitors to the market are often forced to park their vehicles in undesignated spots. The authorities concerned are requested to look into the matter. Sanyam Jain, Hisar

Non-functional drainage system

THE non-functional drainage system at Gujarwas village of Mahendragarh district causes great distress to the residents of the village. Pools of dirty water can be seen across the village, and it also accumulates on the main road. It not only causes an unbearable stench, but it also serves as a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Despite being brought to the notice of the authorities concerned, the problem has persisted for a long time. Surender, Ateli (Mahendragarh)

De-Concretise trees in Kurukshetra

ILLEGAL hoardings placed on the trees are a common sight across the state. Concrete construction around tree trunks and over their roots in an unscientific manner, and the use of nails to fix hoardings on them, damage trees. Nails can weaken trees, causing them to die prematurely. The government should direct the authorities concerned to de-concretise areas around trees, and remove illegal hoardings and nails from them to save them. Naresh Bhardwaj, Kurukshetra

