Encroachments flourish despite campaign in Rohtak

The Rohtak Municipal Corporation conducted an anti-encroachment campaign at the congested Quilla Road, Railway Road and Shouri Cloth markets recently, during which it also issued notices to shopkeepers of Chameli Market, Pratap Bazaar, Kasai Chowk and Indira Market. A few days after the campaign, two-wheelers were seen plying in the markets again. An anti-encroachment drive is yet to be conducted at these markets. The authorities should conduct one as soon as possible. Sandeep Khatri, Rohtak

Stray cattle threat to commuters

Inadequate lightning and stray cattle at late hours near the Ambala Cantonment bus stand continues to be a matter of concern for residents. Stray cattle can be spotted wandering near the bus stand area throughout the day. Fruit vendors, who set up their carts on the same stretch, also face trouble. The menace of stray cattle has also become a cause of concern for residents commuting at night. The administration should take stock of the situation and make roads safer for residents and commuters. Ravi Kumar, Ambala Cantt

UHBVN should amend its working

The accompanying photograph revealing a bare electricity pole, visibly devoid of any lighting arrangements, was captured on the main dividing road of Sector 8 and 9 in Panchkula. Needless to say, the city’s UHBVN ought to make suitable amends in its day-to-day working and bring its house in order. Vinayak, Panchkula