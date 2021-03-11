Encroachments galore at markets in Jhajjar, Bahadurgarh

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, May 3

People visiting main markets in Jhajjar and Bahadurgarh are facing inconvenience as shopkeepers have encroached the roads up to few feet outside their businesses. Although local civic bodies regularly carry out anti-encroachment drives, they have failed to make the roads free from the concrete platforms and makeshift balconies that the shopkeepers have constructed. The traders even place their articles on the congested roads.

The main market, Old Bus Stand road and Silani Gate areas are encroached in Jhajjar, whereas Rohtak road, Jhajjar road, Railway Road and Najafgarh road are dotted with illegal structures and face traffic congestion in Bahadurgarh city.

“All the markets in Bahadurgarh have wide roads but traders have congested them by hanging their articles and making platforms outside their shops. Visitors have to park their vehicles on the roads, which aggravates the situation further,” said Indervesh, a Bahadurgarh resident.

A senior citizen of Jhajjar, Om Prakash said, “You cannot drive your vehicle in the markets as the roads have been encroached upon on both the sides.”

Pradeep Kaushik, District Municipal Commissioner, said they had identified the points in both Jhajjar and Bahadurgarh cities where the encroachments had been done.

He added that a plan had been chalked out to remove them under a phased manner. The plan will be executed next month in both the cities, he said.