Encroachments in Faridabad markets irk visitors

Encroachments in public spaces have become a serious issue in various parts of Faridabad. Encroachments by shopkeepers and vendors have reached alarming levels in the markets of New Industrial Township (NIT-1 and NIT-2) area. These markets witness a daily footfall of thousands of visitors, who have to bear the civic mess, with garbage littered across the market. The authorities need to curb encroachments and ensure that markets are cleaned regularly. Vishnu Goel, Faridabad

Shift dairies out of Rohtak city

A large number of dairies being operated from residential localities in the old city area have become a nuisance for residents. The stink caused by these units and clogging of sewers due to dairy waste cause inconvenience to residents. The dairies should be shifted out of the city as soon as possible. Kalpana, Rohtak

beautification drive draws ire

Huge gates are being constructed at a big cost in various parts of the town by the Municipal Council under a beautification drive. Residents feel these gates will leave little space for movement of vehicles and aggravate the existing problem of traffic jams. The authorities concerned should reconsider their decision and focus on improving the civic amenities instead. Satish Seth, Kaithal

Illegal driving schools galore at Narwana

In the absence of any approved motor-driving training centre at Narwana, several private instructors are running driving schools in an illegal manner. Cars used to impart driving lessons are plied on the main roads amid regular traffic, which may jeopardise the safety of other commuters. The administration should either open an authorised motor-driving training centre or come up with strict guidelines for these illegally operating driving schools. Ramesh Gupta, Narwana (Jind)

