Encroachments on Sarasvati riverbed a challenge to board

File photo



Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, August 2

While the district administration and the Haryana Sarasvati Heritage Development Board (HSHDB) are planning to increase the water-carrying of the Sarasvati, encroachment and illegal possession on the riverbed is posing a major challenge before the board and the administration.

Demarcation of the Sarasvati from Pipli to SYL siphon was carried out in 2021 and encroachments were found at over 260 locations. Notices were issued to 168 people, of which just over 80 had received the notices to vacate the land belonging to the gram panchayats and the municipal committee of Thanesar.

In some cases, the residents claimed to have registration of the land in their favour. The district administration has now decided to conduct an inquiry regarding the registration of government land in the name of private persons.

An official said there was a need to increase the water-carrying capacity of the Sarasvati as it could save Thanesar from floods. During the survey, it was observed that the Sarasvati flowed in a zigzag manner in the city area, which hindered the smooth flow of waters. It had been decided to prepare a proposal for changing the alignment of the river wherever possible in the city area.

Sources said a Benton nullah originated from Shahabad area and carried a discharge of more than 2,000 cusecs and joined Khanpur Drain at Khanpur Koliyan. The administration was planning to excavate an open drain from Khanpur Koliyan to the SYL by acquiring private land as part of a long-term plan.

Dhuman Singh, vice-chairman of the Sarasvati board, said: “During the recent floods, the Sarasvati received water from the Markanda and Ghaggar and other drains and canals. The Sarasvati is the only option to save Thanesar from floods, hence residents should come forward and provide land for the river so that its water-carrying capacity can be increased.”

Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sharma stated: “Demarcation was done in 2021 and encroachments came to light. Some encroachments were done on panchayat and MC lands. The panchayat department and the municipal committee were directed to initiate action against the encroachers. In some cases, registries were also done and an inquiry will be conducted to know how and when the registries were done. Efforts are being made to increase the water-carrying capacity of the Sarasvati. We are also working on some long-term plans to save the city from floods.”

Probe into land registration claims

  Probe into land registration claims
  • In some cases, the residents claimed to have registration of the land in their favour. The district administration has now decided to conduct an inquiry regarding the registration of government land in the name of private persons
  • An official said there was a need to increase the water-carrying capacity of the Sarasvati as it could save Thanesar from floods. During the survey, it was observed that the Sarasvati flowed in a zigzag manner in the city area, which hindered the smooth flow of waters. It had been decided to prepare a proposal for changing the alignment of the river in the city area

