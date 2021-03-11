Encroachments rampant in Karnal's Deha basti

People living in Deha Basti near Chand Sarai Mangal Colony have made encroachments by constructing their houses up to a width of 30ft on the road leading to Anand Vihar Colony just a few weeks ago. Now, people can move only on half the road. The UHBVN has also erected electric poles in the middle of the road. These people do junk business here and keep all their junk on the road. People living in nearby colonies face problems while commuting on this road. All these illegal constructions and electric poles installed in the middle of the road should be removed at the earliest in public interest. Shakti Singh, Karnal

Potholed roads threat to commuters

One is surprised on seeing around 100 potholes in 100 meter areas in Sector 20, which is one of the most populated Sectors in Panchkula. It is the only sector which does not have good roads. We got assurance that we should wait till April first week for new roads, but all in vain. Only roads of other VIP sectors roads have been carpeted. One cannot ignore the roads leading to Peermuchalla, where GHS 83,83A,84 exist. The other lines, near the New Park 2007, GHS 76,82,73,74,80,64,21,20,71,57,59,60 ,59etc. exist. Hereit is difficult to commute on these bumpy, potholed roads. The Mayor had given assurance in the newspaper that in the first week of April roads would be carpeted, but so far nothing has been dine. A mail was sent in this regard to Gian Chand Gupta, Vidhan Sabha Speaker, but nothing has been done so far. Sunil Minocha, Panchkula

Drains in state of neglect

The authorities seem to be least bothered about the sanitation and maintenance of drains in Ambala city. From construction debris to plastic waste and other items can be seen floating in the drains. Even the lids of the drains are in poor condition. While the government and administration claim good rankings in the cleanliness survey, the condition of the roadside drains narrates a different story. The authorities should pay attention and act at the earliest. Pardeep Kumar, Ambala City

