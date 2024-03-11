Ending long wait, Narendra Modi to open Dwarka e-way today

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, March 10

After a wait of almost a decade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Dwarka Expressway on March 11.

The expressway is the pivot of development in Gurugram around the Manesar area, where the PM will conduct a road show. He will also lay the foundation stone of 112 national-highway projects spread across the country at an estimated cost of Rs 1 lakh crore.

At present, the state stretch of the expressway is being opened. According to officials, the construction of the expressway is 99 per cent complete and the Delhi stretch will be opened for public soon.

In view of PM Modi’s arrival in the city, the Gurugram police have issued a traffic advisory, prohibiting the plying of heavy vehicles on the road. A senior officer said the PM would also hold a rally on the same day near Antariksh Chowk, as a result of which traffic congestion was expected in the area.

The 29-km expressway will facilitate smooth flow of traffic between Delhi and Gurugram and reduce traffic congestion on National Highway-48. It is being built at a cost of Rs 9,000 crore.

Interestingly, a 19-km stretch of the expressway falls in Haryana while the remaining 10 km extends in Delhi. Approximately two lakh metric tonnes of steel was used in the construction of the expressway and around 12,000 trees were transplanted.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Modi will inaugurate the expressway and lay the foundation stone of the national highways at 12 noon on Monday.

Some of the projects to be inaugurated include the 9.6-km-long and six-lane Urban Extension Road-II (Package 3) from the Nangloi-Najafgarh road to Sector 24 Dwarka in Delhi, Lucknow Ring Road (Package 3) in Uttar Pradesh, the Anandapuram-Pendurthi-Anakapalli section of NH -16 in Andhra Pradesh, Kiratpur to Nerchowk section of NH-21 (Package 2) in Himachal Pradesh and the Dobbaspet-Hoskote section (Package 2) in Karnataka, along with 42 other projects to the tune of Rs 20,500 crores in different states across the country.

112 NH projects to be unveiled nationwide

The 29-km expressway will facilitate smooth flow of traffic between Delhi and Gurugram and reduce traffic congestion on NH-48

It is being constructed at a cost of Rs 9,000 crore

Apart from this, Prime Minister Modi will also the foundation stone of 112 national-highway projects spread across the country

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram #Narendra Modi