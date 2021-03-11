Energy audit must for buildings with over 100 kW load

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 11

Energy audit has been made mandatory for consumers consuming 100 kW to 1,000 kW of the connected load in the state.

Such an audit in case of all government buildings having an electricity load of over 100 kW will be done free of cost. A campaign has been launched by the Department of New and Renewable Energy, Haryana, to conduct energy audit for various categories of consumers, according to an official spokesperson.

The exercise would help the department get information about what measures could be taken to save electricity. It would also give information where electricity usage was more than what was actually needed, he added.

For the energy audit of non-government buildings having a connected load of over 100 kW, the government would allow a grant of 50 per cent (up to Rs 50,000 maximum).