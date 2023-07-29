Enforcement bureau to have drone unit, says Vij

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 28

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij today said that a drone unit would be formed soon in the Haryana State Enforcement Bureau so that drone mapping could be done from time to time to check illegal mining.

He said drone mapping is essential in areas like Yamunanagar, Narnaul, Bhiwani and Nuh, and the exercise should be done every month. Vij was presiding over a review meeting with senior officers of the enforcement bureau. Instructing the officers of the bureau, the minister said only permitted vehicles of valid contractors should be allowed to enter the mining area.

He said a website and app of the bureau should also be prepared, with various modules, so that information on mining, encroachment, challan, liquor monitoring, etc., is available.He directed that to curb the illegal liquor business, cameras with number detection of vehicles should be installed at the entry and exit gates of distilleries. Apart from this, the vehicles leaving the distillery should be GPS enabled. Vij said a time limit should be given to personnel working in various departments concerned, who had been appointed in the bureaus to join duty. He said the functioning of the bureau should be ensured in each district.

