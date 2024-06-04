Enforcement Directorate arrests mining baron, remanded in custody till June 6

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, June 3

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Headquarters, Delhi, which arrested mining businessman from Hisar Vedpal Singh Tanwar on May 30 in connection with illegal mining in Dadam area in Bhiwani district, has taken him on remand for interrogation till June 6.

The ED — in its social media X post — disclosed that Tanwar was arrested on May 30 under the provisions of PMLA 2002 and has been produced before a district court in Saket, Delhi, which remanded him to custody for seven days (till June 6) after the arrest.

Tanwar had been summoned by the ED to Delhi to respond to a notice served upon him in connection with a raid conducted on his residence and offices on August 3, 2023. During the raid, ED had seized many incriminating documents.

On August 17, 2023, the ED also got a criminal case registered in the Bhiwani police station on charges of fraud, forgery, illegal and unscientific mining against mining firm owners including Vedpal Singh Tanwar and others.

The accused were associated with the firms Govardhan Mines Minerals (GMM), Karamjit Singh Co Limited (KJSL), Sunder Marketing Associates (SMA) and Baba Samaj which held the mining lease and had been associated with mining operations in Dadam from 2013.

The complainant in the case, Monika Sharma, Special Director of the ED, had stated they carried out searches under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) on August 3, 2023 at the premises of M/s Govardhan Mines Mineral and Sunder Marketing Associates and their partners connected entities/persons.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhiwani #Enforcement Directorate #Hisar #Illegal Mining