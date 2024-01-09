 Enforcement Directorate nabs INLD ex-legislator in PMLA case : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Enforcement Directorate nabs INLD ex-legislator in PMLA case

Enforcement Directorate nabs INLD ex-legislator in PMLA case

Enforcement Directorate nabs INLD ex-legislator in PMLA case

Dilbag Singh’s supporters at his house in Yamunanagar. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, January 8

Former INLD MLA from Yamunanagar Dilbag Singh was arrested by a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today. He was arrested by Anand Kumar Pandey, Assistant Director of the ED, under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, from his house in Yamunanagar.

Former INLD MLA from Yamunanagar Dilbag Singh

Two FIRs lodged

  • Documents, vehicles, mobile phones of Dilbag Singh, his wife, his brother and his brother’s wife seized
  • 2 FIRs were lodged against Dilbag in Yamunanagar on Jan 5 after seizure of arms and liquor

One more arrest?

Sources said the Enforcement Directorate also arrested one more person, identified as Kulwinder Singh, from Yamunangar. However, his arrest has not been confirmed

Sources said the ED also arrested one more person, identified as Kulwinder Singh from Yamunangar. However, his arrest has not been confirmed.

Two FIRs were registered against Dilbag Singh at the Pratap Nagar police station in Yamunanagar district on January 5 after the recovery of five weapons, 304 live cartridges and 138 bottles of liquor from a farmhouse near Araiyanwala village.

As per the FIRs, the farmhouse belongs to Dilbag Singh. However, speaking to mediapersons, Dilbag Singh’s brother Rajinder Singh claimed that the farmhouse did not belong to the former MLA. With the arrest of Dilbag Singh, the ED’s search operation concluded on the fifth day today.

The search operation was undertaken under Sub-Section (1) and Sub-Section (1A) of Section 17 of the PMLA.

As per documents given by the ED to family members of the Dilbag Singh, no currency or gems/jewellery were recovered from the establishments of the former MLA.

The team seized loose written sheets, vehicles and mobile phones of Dilbag Singh, his wife, his brother and his brother’s wife.

The team found several cheque books, but these were not seized. Dilbag Singh’s brother alleged that it was a politically motivated case.

“The ED told us that Dilbag Singh had been arrested in connection with the purchase of minerals mined at a stone crusher associated with the former MLA. However, the stone crusher is not in his name. Dilbag Singh is a politician. He does politics, not business,” said Rajinder Singh.

“The property from where the liquor has been recovered does not belong to Dilbag Singh,” he said.

He said the arms recovered were licensed weapons and the details were registered with the office of the DC. Dilbag Singh was elected the MLA from the Yamunanagar Assembly seat on the INLD ticket in 2009.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Enforcement Directorate #Yamunanagar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian-origin store worker says Canadian police officer’s actions left him so shaken that he quit his job; sues him for deportation threat

2
India

Supreme Court quashes remission granted to 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case

3
Rajasthan

Rajasthan minister Surendra Pal Singh loses Karanpur Assembly poll to Congress's Rupinder Singh Koonar

4
Punjab

Congress, AAP hold seat-sharing talks for Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, Punjab; decide to meet again

5
Chandigarh

Punjab, Haryana continue to reel under cold conditions; fog disrupts visibility

6
India

India summons Maldivian envoy after its ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi

7
India

EaseMyTrip suspends all Maldives flight bookings following Maldives ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi

8
Delhi

Man caught on camera trying to strangle woman in Delhi’s Dwarka; decamps with her bag, mobile phone

9
Punjab

Sirhind trader held with silver fox skin

10
Chandigarh

Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C
Chandigarh

Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C

At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season
J & K

At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season

Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch
Pollywood

On his birthday, Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year
J & K

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

Top News

Supreme Court quashes premature release of 11 Bilkis Bano case convicts by Gujarat

Supreme Court quashes premature release of 11 Bilkis Bano case convicts by Gujarat

State ‘usurped’ Maha Govt’s powers to consider remission ple...

Duty-bound to enforce rule of law without fear or favour: Apex court

Duty-bound to enforce rule of law without fear or favour: Apex court

Says fear of being brought to book must act as deterrent to ...

‘Justice has prevailed’: Opposition parties welcome judgment

‘Justice has prevailed’: Opposition parties welcome judgment

Maldivian envoy summoned over ministers’ anti-PM barbs

Maldivian envoy summoned over ministers’ anti-PM barbs

Remarks of the trio don’t represent govt stand: Male

Enforcement Directorate nabs INLD ex-legislator in PMLA case

Enforcement Directorate nabs INLD ex-legislator in PMLA case


Cities

View All

Police arrest 3 more in drugs and arms smuggling case; seize 3.5 kg heroin

Police arrest 3 more in drugs and arms smuggling case; seize 3.5 kg heroin

Amritsar: Night shelters find few takers despite biting cold

Designated stops for auto-rickshaws can prevent frequent traffic snarls, say Amritsar residents

38 spools of banned kite string seized, one arrested, another absconding

Pregnant woman killed in firing by neighbours in Patti, 7 booked

Respect party workers, else victory won’t be easy: Sidhu

Respect party workers, else victory won’t be easy: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Congress brass keeps watch on ex-PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s activities

Congress infighting intensifies ahead of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s rally

Stray canine menace: Hospitals run out of vaccine, dog bite victims left in lurch

Stray canine menace: Hospitals run out of vaccine, dog bite victims left in lurch

2 found dead in Mohali, police suspect murder

AAP leaders file nominations for RS elections

AAP leaders file nominations for RS elections

AAP, Congress set for Delhi deal, but tie-up unlikely in Punjab

BJP takes dig at Kejri for skipping ED summons

Delhi temperature drops to 5.3°C, light rainfall likely today

Standardisation of non-creamy layer, EWS certificates approved

2 nabbed with 34K intoxicating tablets, ~2.40 lakh drug money

2 nabbed with 34K intoxicating tablets, Rs 2.40 lakh drug money

Very cold day with dense fog likely today

Police special campaign leads to arrest of 16 POs

Apathy behind delay in Ludhiana bypass costs govt Rs 67.88 cr

Open House What Should be done to encourage philanthropists to aid welfare projects?