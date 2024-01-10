Enforcement Directorate raids mining contractors in Yamunanagar, Panchkula

Tribune Reporters

Ambala/Panchkula, January 9

A day after arresting a former MLA from Yamunanagar, a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the house of a person, reportedly associated with the mining business, in Yamunanagar on Tuesday.

The ED sleuths also searched the company's office in Sector 9, Panchkula, and its mining sites at Rattewali village

As per the information, in Yamunanagar, the ED team reached the house of Gurpreet Singh Sabharwal in Sector 17 and started the search operation. The raid started around 5am and continued till evening. The businessman reportedly has mining contracts in the Jathlana area. No official statement was issued by the ED regarding the raid in Yamunanagar.

Source said the ongoing action of the ED had triggered a sense of panic among the people associated with the mining business in the district. In Panchkula, the raids were conducted at the houses of Pardeep Goyal, the owner of a mining company, and his partner, Gurpreet Singh. Both houses are located in Sector 4. Sources said the ED sleuths also searched the company's office in Sector 9, Panchkula, and its mining sites at Rattewali village.

The officials reached the houses and office early in the morning and carried out raids simultaneously. Raids were underway till the evening,

