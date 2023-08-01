 Enforcement Directorate seizes cars, jewellery, cash after raids on MLA premises : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Enforcement Directorate seizes cars, jewellery, cash after raids on MLA premises

Enforcement Directorate seizes cars, jewellery, cash after raids on MLA premises

Conducted search operations at 11 locations on July 25

Enforcement Directorate seizes cars, jewellery, cash after raids on MLA premises

Dharam Singh Chhoker, Cong MLA



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 31

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today said it had conducted searches at 11 locations in Samalkha, Gurugram and Delhi on July 25 in cases of alleged forgery linked to Mahira Infratech and other group companies owned and controlled by Haryana MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker.

The agency, in an official statement, said it had seized four luxury cars (Fortuner-2 and Mercedes-2), having approximate accusation value of Rs 4 crore, jewellery worth Rs 14.5 lakh and Rs 4.5 lakh, besides various incriminating documents under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED said its case under provisions of the PMLA against Chhoker and Mahira Infratech was based on the FIRs registered by the Gurugram Police against them for cheating and forgery.

“The directors/promoters of Mahira Group, Dharam Singh Chhoker, Sikander Singh and Vikas Chhoker and other key employees remained absent during the ED search and till date have not joined the investigation,” the ED said.

Freezing orders in respect of offices and bank accounts of Mahira Group were issued during the search operations.

“The accused company had collected about Rs 360 crore from 1,497 home buyers under the affordable housing scheme on the promise of providing houses in Sector 68, Gurugram. But the said entity failed to deliver the houses and missed multiple deadlines,” the ED alleged, adding that the home buyers had been holding protests/dharnas for the past one year against the Mahira Group, seeking the delivery of the promised houses at the earliest.

“The ED investigations revealed that the said entity siphoned off home buyers’ money by booking fake construction expenditure in group entities. Cash equivalent to the fake purchases was received back from the entities providing fake bills/ invoices by the directors/promoters of Mahira Group, which was used for personal gains,” the ED said.

Alleging that “several personal family expenditures were also booked as construction/business expenditure in group entities”, the ED said, “The directors/promoters also diverted home buyers’ money to other group entities as loans for personal gains.”

It also said that preliminary investigation showed that “the directors/promoters of Mahira Group siphoned off about Rs 107.5 crore (fake expenses to the extent of Rs 57 crore and loans to group entities to the extent of Rs 50.50 crore) from the company, which belonged to home buyers of Sector 68 housing project alone.”

#Enforcement Directorate #Gurugram

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Two home guards killed, several cops injured, cars torched as mobs pelt stones at VHP procession in Haryana’s Nuh

2
Entertainment

Seeing Sunny Deol cry on stage, Dharmendra says 'he is a 'saadhu' in our family'; fans call actor 'father's copy'

3
Haryana

Nuh violence spreads to Gurugram; situation under control, says DC

4
Himachal

Himachal rains: Watch shocking video of Manali road before and after floods

5
Nation

2 women paraded naked in Manipur sexual violence video move Supreme Court against state govt and Centre

6
Trending

Celina Jaitly says Pakistani journalist made false claims on her relationship with actors Feroz, Fardeen Khan; Indian govt to take action

7
Nation

'I am a disco dancer': Anurag Thakur sings his way through anti-piracy Bill; Opposition fumes

8
Nation

Manipur video 'horrendous', don't want state police to handle it: Supreme Court

9
Diaspora

Indian-origin man Simranjit Singh pleads guilty to human trafficking from Canada to US

10
Delhi

Friends, colleagues fondly remember 'stylish Sardarni' art historian Kavita Singh

Don't Miss

View All
Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar
Nation

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar

~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Top News

Curfew imposed in Haryana’s Nuh following violence; state seeks 20 RAF companies from Centre

Curfew imposed in Haryana’s Nuh following violence; state seeks 20 RAF companies from Centre

A religious building torched in Sector 57 at Gurugram

Clashes over religious procession in Nuh, 2 Home Guard men shot

Clashes over religious procession in Haryana's Nuh, 2 Home Guard men die

Sec 144 imposed | Net suspended | Schools shut in 4 district...

‘Horrendous’: SC raps cops for delaying Manipur gang rape FIR, hints at SIT probe

‘Horrendous’: Supreme Court raps cops for delaying Manipur gang rape FIR, hints at SIT probe

Two victims in video move top court for independent probe

Refuses to hear plea on sexual violence in Oppn-ruled states

Supreme Court refuses to hear plea on sexual violence in Opposition-ruled states

Says violence perpetrated against women in Manipur was of 'u...

Mann seeks Bharat Ratna for three freedom fighters

Bhagwant Mann seeks Bharat Ratna for freedom fighters Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha

Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha deserve the...


Cities

View All

Sutlej reverting to its previous course

Sutlej reverting to its previous course

Registering property to cost more as stamp duty set to go up by 15%

SGPC-union stalemate continues

Shaheed Udham Singh remembered

Batala minor student raped by staff member

At 63.59MW, Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power generation

At 63.59MW, Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power generation

Coolest July in over a decade

Pair of heritage chairs auctioned for Rs 7L in US

Cab driver stabbed to death, dumped near Mullanpur

Chandigarh sees decline in sex ratio at birth in three years

Rain effect: Delhi’s July air best in 5 years

Rain effect: Delhi’s July air best in 5 years

Man puts unemployed wife on payroll for 10 years, cheats firm of Rs 4.2 crore

Delhi cops bust fake call centre duping US citizens

Jalandhar dist admn’s failure to plug two bundh breaches angers villagers

Jalandhar district admn’s failure to plug two bundh breaches angers villagers

Gang duping NRIs through fake marriage profiles busted in Jalandhar

Sanitation goes for a toss at Civil Hospital as Health Department looks other way

Farmers must get Rs 50K per acre as compensation: Panel

Sangharsh panel protests illegal mining

New urban estate to come up over 1,600 acres in city

New urban estate to come up over 1,600 acres in city

Veggie prices head north, hit common man's budget

GLADA demolishes 3 illegal colonies

MP Arora calls on PM Modi, pledges help for TB-free India

Another gangster lands in police net

Patiala MC begins drive to remove stray cattle

Patiala MC begins drive to remove stray cattle

Rs 90-cr bus stand to come up at Devigarh

Unable to pay fee, student kills self

Two-day cultural extravaganza concludes on musical note

On martyrdom day, rich tributes paid to Shaheed Udham Singh