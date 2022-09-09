Engg teachers, entrepreneur get patent for cow dung composite

Sunit Dhawan
Rohtak, September 8
A Rohtak-based entrepreneur and three teachers of mechanical engineering have got a patent from the Centre for “Gaucrete”, an eco-friendly composite made of cow dung, clay and hydrated lime.
The composite is used to make bricks by drying a mixture of the aforesaid materials in the open. The process does not require heating in brick-kilns at high temperatures.
The patentees include Dr Shiv Darshan Malik, an innovator-entrepreneur based at Rohtak, Dr Ravinder Kumar Sahdev and Dr Deepak Chhabra, Assistant Professors of Mechanical Engineering at University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, and Dr Sumit Tiwari, Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Shiv Nadar (deemed to be) University, Dadri, Gautam Budha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.
The patent has been granted to the said inventors for their invention titled “Gaucrete: A composite of cow dung, clay and hydrated lime”.
“The invention includes a composition and process for producing eco-friendly construction material using cow dung. Fresh cow dung is mixed with kaolinite clay and lime hydrate. The mixture is poured into moulds of desired shape and left to dry for five to seven days. The final result is a composite with 50 per cent of the mass reduced due to lost moisture,” said Dr Malik.
He asserts that the composite has good strength and long life, which makes it suitable for construction applications.
“The processes incorporated in manufacturing of “Gaucrete” is associated with waste management as well as production of eco-friendly construction material. The invention also helps promote animal protection by utilising the waste produced by cattle,” said Dr Chhabra.
Mixed with kaolinite clay, lime hydrate
Fresh cow dung is mixed with kaolinite clay and lime hydrate. The mixture is poured into moulds of desired shape and left to dry for five to seven days. The final result is a composite with 50 per cent of the mass reduced due to lost moisture. — Dr Shiv Darshan Malik, entrepreneur
