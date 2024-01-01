Engineering students to review e-Adhigam module for Haryana's government schools

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, December 31

The third year students of polytechnic or engineering colleges would now review the e-Adhigam programme at the school level across the state. The Department of School Education (DSE) has made collaboration with the Department of Technical Education for it.

The Director-General, School Education, has directed all District Education Officers (DEOs) to conduct the training of students of technical education in collaboration with the colleges in their respective districts.

The state government had launched the programme, Advance Digital Haryana Initiative of Government with Adaptive Modules (Adhigam), last year, for providing e-learning to the students of Class IX to XII and distributed around 5.28 lakh tabs to them.

Through this scheme, the students get opportunities to learn from teachers across the globe. e-learning through tablets also helps the students in clearing their doubts while the schools are closed.

But, the students and teachers having the tablets were also facing problems due to some technical errors. Now, the Technical Education Department has been involved by the DSE for the proper implementation and review of the e-Adhigam programme at the school level. The third-year students of technical and engineering colleges will be involved for reviewing and identification of the problems under the e-Adhigam programme. The school mapping will be done by the Technical Education Department. The nodal officer appointed by the department will further send the names of the volunteer students to the DSE on a weekly basis. The voluntary participant will have to upload their inspection report counter signed by the school principal concerned within three days of the inspection.

The volunteer has to check and facilitate the distribution of tablets and data SIMs in all schools, track data entry on the AVSAR portal at the school-level, check and facilitate the school staff in updating the latest version of the PAL. The orientation programme for the volunteer students will be conducted by the District Maths Specialists-cum-Nodal Officer of the e-Adhigam programme. Devender Sharma, District Maths Specialist-cum-Nodal Officer of the e-Adhigam programme said at present, around 23,000 tablets have been given to the students. The technical students from the engineering background would support more for the implementation of the e-Adhigam programme in the schools, Sharma said.

23K tablets given to students

Devender Sharma, District Maths Specialist-cum-Nodal Officer of the e-Adhigam programme, said at present, around 23,000 tablets had been given to the students

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panipat