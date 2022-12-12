Engineers’ body elects office-bearers

Tribune News Service

Panipat, December 11

The Haryana Power Engineers Association (HPEA) elected Vijender Lamba (XEN) Hisar and Anil Nagar (XEN) Panchkula president and general secretary for the next term during the ninth general body meeting held here on Saturday.

Shailender Dubey, chairman, All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) presided over the meeting, and over 300 power engineers participated in it. Padamjit Singh, chief patron, AIPEF, RL Chhokker, patron, HPEA, BS Boora, Daljit Singh,Kabul Singh, and others.

Ram Pal Singh, president and KK Malik, general secretary of HPEA presented their reports and briefed the engineers about the association’s activities in the last three years.

Padamjit Singh highlighted the pitfalls of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022, and explained how the government aimed at privatising the entire power sector in the name of competition.

VK Gupta, spokesperson, AIPEF, said the committee had sought suggestions within 15 days from all stakeholders. The time frame is too short and inadequate to study and discuss the implications of the bill with various stakeholders. The minimum period should be extended up to three months, added Gupta.