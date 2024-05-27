Enjoyed home meal after long, says Ashok Tanwar

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, May 26

The long and extensive campaign for the Lok Sabha elections came to an end late Saturday evening. On Sunday, the candidates who had been active in the field took the opportunity to rest at home and held meetings with their workers. Previously, the candidates would start campaigning as early as 6 am, but on Sunday, they woke up late.

After nearly a month, they sat down to have breakfast with their families. BJP candidate Ashok Tanwar stayed at his residence in Sector 20. Around 9 am, he had breakfast with his family. Afterwards, he held a meeting with party workers to get updates on the voting. Ashok Tanwar expressed gratitude to the voters of Sirsa, party leaders and workers. When asked about fatigue from the long campaign, Tanwar said, “When one has passion for national interest and are mentally strong, fatigue doesn’t become an issue.” He said political temperatures were running high and due to intense campaigning, he suffered a heat stroke two days ago. Claiming victory for the BJP on all 10 seats in the state, he announced that he would attend a BJP meeting in Chandigarh on May 27.

