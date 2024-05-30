Enrolment hit after violence, Bishkek medical schools offer discounts

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 29

After the recent Bishkek violence and its impact on Indian students took a toll on the reputation of Kyrgyzstan, a medical education hub, the universities and student contractors have initiated an image makeover drive. As per reports, many new students have already dropped the idea of studying in Bishkek. They are withdrawing admissions and are exploring other options such as Philippines. The stakeholders have announced lucrative discounts on fee, hostel charges, etc. Kyrgyzstan attracts around 50,000 students each year from India, with around 17,000 opting for Bishkek.

The student contractors, who are basically admission agents, have offered commission to existing students on getting new admissions for universities. Many medical schools are offering free hostel for at least one semester. A massive social media campaign too is being organised and various YouTubers are being invited by medical schools to create promotional content and interview Indian students studying in Kyrgyzstan.

The students who flew back to India after classes went online are being asked to upload videos praising the country as a medical education hub in exchange of monetary rewards. The universities have been issuing warnings to students to refrain from giving any negative audio or video interviews.

“No Indian was injured in the mob violence. Various social media posts created a false narrative, following which several students made a beeline for their homes. The situation is peaceful here,” said a student contractor, Wahad from Kyrgyzstan. However, the returnees have a different story to tell.

“I had put a video on social media and was asked to remove it. They are offering 10 to 15 per cent commission and discount in semester fee for getting more students enrolled and posting videos regarding peaceful atmosphere there,” said a UP-based student who was amongst 150 who returned in the first batch.

Situation stable: EAM

Responding to a letter of Jammu and Kashmir Students’ Association, the External Affairs Ministry on Wednesday said the situation in Bishkek was now stable. National convener of the body Nasir Khuehami said the EAM had stated the Manas International Airport was accessible and air connectivity to India was operational along with availability of direct flights from Bishkek to India and through other cities such as Almaty, Dubai, Istanbul and Tashkent.

