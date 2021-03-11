Ensure 100 pc cattle vaccination for lumpy skin disease in 7 days, Haryana chief secy tells officials

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 20

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal today directed the concerned officers to ensure 100 per cent vaccination of cattle against Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) within the next seven days across the state. He said that at present, 3 lakh doses of vaccination are available in the state, which will be used in the next two days. Apart from this, 5 lakh more doses will be available in the coming week.

The Chief Secretary was presided over a meeting with the Deputy Commissioners through video conferencing regarding containing the spread of LSD in the state.

Till now, a total of 30,225 animals have got infected with LSD in 2,419 villages of eight districts of Haryana. Out of these, 16,939 animals have recovered while 211 have died. At present, there are 13,265 active cases of LSD in the state.

The affected districts included Yamunanagar, Ambala, Karnal, Sirsa, Kurukshetra, Fatehabad, Kaithal, and Panchkula.

The Chief Secretary said that the carcasses of dead animals should not be left in the open in any circumstances. He emphasised that the district administration should carry out the work of digging 8 to 10 feet deep pits for burying the carcasses of animals that died due to LSD so that the disease does not spread.

To maintain cleanliness in all cowsheds of the state, he said that fogging, spraying of particular disinfectants and proper sanitisation should be ensured to control and check the flies and mosquitos acting as vectors for the spread of LSD.

Deputy Commissioners have been directed to restrict the movement of cows taken by the cowherds from one place to another in the respective districts. There should also be a complete ban on inter-state and inter-district movement, said the Chief Secretary.

The Chief Secretary said the services of volunteers and gau-sewaks should also be utilised for vaccination of animals. Apart from this, cooperation of faculty, students and interns of Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Hisar, must also be taken.