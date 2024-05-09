Mahendragarh: Ensure all required facilities available at poll booths, officials told

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, May 8

Election Commission of India (ECI) observer R Gajalakshmi last evening held a review meeting with officials of three districts — Mahendragarh, Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri — of the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh parliamentary constituency in Narnaul town here and instructed them to ensure that all required facilities, in view of the summer season, are available at polling booths on May 25 so that voters don’t face any inconvenience.

She also asked them to be alert round-the-clock and said it was their responsibility that the Lok Sabha elections are conducted in a fair and transparent manner.

She also reviewed the arrangements in the three districts and asked the officials to use the resources these as per the ECI’s guidelines.

“All officers should keep a tab on the ECI’s website. If any new guideline is released, it should be actively circulated. They should be aware of the new rules and if there is any doubt on any subject, it should be cleared using the handbook or website,” the observer said.

