Ensure BJP’s victory: Dhankar to workers

Tribune News Service

Ambala, November 26

Addressing BJP workers during a Panna Pramukh Sammelan in the Ambala Cantonment Assembly constituency today, BJP national secretary Om Prakash Dhankar today urged party workers to take a pledge to make the party win the poll in Haryana, and at the Centre in 2024.

“In the previous Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won all 10 Lok Sabha seats. The ‘panna pramukhs’ should work with dedication and help people avail of government schemes.”

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said, “In the present times, the BJP is the only political party with democracy in the country. While we are holding the Panna Pramukh Sammelan, the Congress doesn’t even have a district-level organisation. The BJP is the only party in which a worker can become the party’s national president, and even PM. Panna pramukhs should tell people about the policies of the government.”

