Ensure compliance with safety norms, Rohtak schools told

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, April 12

The District Transport Officer-cum-Secretary, RTA, Major Gayatri Ahlawat, convened a meeting of the transport incharges of all private schools in the district today. They were asked to furnish personal records of the drivers and conductors of their school buses as well as the record of their school pertaining to the state government’s Surakshit School Vahan Policy. They were directed to ensure strict compliance with the safety norms and rules regarding the plying of school buses.

The RTA officials asked representatives of schools to make sure that rules regarding driving licence, regular training sessions of bus drivers, registration, insurance and fitness certificates of the buses, installation of speed governors, identity proofs of conductors, provision of first-aid kits and fire-safety equipment etc were in being followed.

The RTA Secretary maintained that inspection teams of the department would be deployed across the district from Monday.

On the other hand, the issue of schools remaining open even on a gazetted holiday is also being raised by parents of schoolchildren, who lament that the officials concerned had failed to exercise effective control over private schools.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Private Schools #Rohtak